Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.38% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $311,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 628,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

SBRA opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.68%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

