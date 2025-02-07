SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.