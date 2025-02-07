SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

