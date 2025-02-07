Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day moving average is $302.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

