SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 385 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,908.60. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $718.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

