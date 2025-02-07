Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,201 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.