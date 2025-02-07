Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,700 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 163.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 348,346 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.26. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $146.02.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

