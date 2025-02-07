Spire Wealth Management Buys 521 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $109.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

