Spire Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 110.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after buying an additional 1,793,404 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

