Spire Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.