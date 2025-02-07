Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

STLD opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

