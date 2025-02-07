Spire Wealth Management Has $231,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

