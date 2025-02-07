Spire Wealth Management Has $243,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

