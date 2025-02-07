Spire Wealth Management Has $253,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 46,666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $4,331,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $178.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.89. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

