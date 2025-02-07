Spire Wealth Management Has $320,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,466.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,281.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,176.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,672.31 and a one year high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.