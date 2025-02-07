Spire Wealth Management Has $342,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

