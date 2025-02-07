Spire Wealth Management Has $362,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

