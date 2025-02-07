Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 393.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.44. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

