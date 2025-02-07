Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1,095.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.44 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

