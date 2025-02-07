Spire Wealth Management Invests $267,000 in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Metagenomi Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

