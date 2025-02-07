Spire Wealth Management Invests $316,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $176.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $148.71 and a 12-month high of $178.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.