Spire Wealth Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $37.99 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.