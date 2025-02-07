Spire Wealth Management Purchases 359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $249.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

