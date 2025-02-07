Spire Wealth Management Purchases 906 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

