Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,288 Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Down 4.7 %

XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $827.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.03. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $35.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPLR Infrastructure ( NYSE:XIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XIFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.