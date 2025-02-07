Spire Wealth Management Sells 42,782 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFFree Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,491.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.61 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

