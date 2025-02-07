Spire Wealth Management Sells 753 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

