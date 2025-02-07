Spire Wealth Management Sells 930 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,430. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

