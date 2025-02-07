Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 98.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $38.16 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.