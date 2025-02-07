Stephens Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $52.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.1 %

ADM stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

