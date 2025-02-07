Stephens Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

