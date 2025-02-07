Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,443 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,020,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 728,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

