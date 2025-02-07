Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $77.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

