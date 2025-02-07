StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
OPOF opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.26.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
