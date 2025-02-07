StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

OPOF opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

