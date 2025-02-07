StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.