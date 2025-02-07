Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Cut by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

