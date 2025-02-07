Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $34.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.