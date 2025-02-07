TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

