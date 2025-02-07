Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

