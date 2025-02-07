Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 521 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

