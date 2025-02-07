Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 582.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

