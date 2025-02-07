Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

