The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $114.65 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

