Trust Point Inc. Acquires 884 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342,590 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 220.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 102,854 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

