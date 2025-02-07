Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $11,042,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $198.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.73 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

