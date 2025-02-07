Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,410. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

BECN opened at $120.50 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.62.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

