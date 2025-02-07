Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Avient by 39.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avient by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Avient by 27.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 35.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Down 0.4 %

AVNT stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

