Trust Point Inc. Buys 146 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

