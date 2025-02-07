Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

