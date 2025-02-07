Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 155.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %
THC stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
