Trust Point Inc. Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $60.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.