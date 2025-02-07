Trust Point Inc. Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $60.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.