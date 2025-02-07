Trust Point Inc. Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $60.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

